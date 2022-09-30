Tennis

Djokovic, Swiatek among top stars to play World Tennis League in December

The matches will be played in a two-set format across both singles and mixed doubles, with a 10-point tie-breaker deciding the winner of the final.

Team Sportstar
30 September, 2022 20:09 IST
30 September, 2022 20:09 IST
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are among the top players participating in the World Tennis League in Dubai from December 19-24.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are among the top players participating in the World Tennis League in Dubai from December 19-24. | Photo Credit: AFP

The matches will be played in a two-set format across both singles and mixed doubles, with a 10-point tie-breaker deciding the winner of the final.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will headline the inaugural World Tennis League, scheduled to be held in Dubai from December 19-24.

The matches will be played in a two-set format across both singles and mixed doubles, with a 10-point tie-breaker deciding the winner of the final.

Also Read
Djokovic dominates Andujar, reaches Tel Aviv quarterfinal

Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios in men’s singles and Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina, the recently crowned Wimbledon champion, in women’s singles are the other big names adding to a world-class line-up of tennis talent.

A pool of 16 players will be divided into four teams, each having four players. The tournament will be played in a Round Robin format. The top two teams will then meet in the final.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us