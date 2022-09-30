Djokovic, Swiatek among top stars to play World Tennis League in December

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will headline the inaugural World Tennis League, scheduled to be held in Dubai from December 19-24.

The matches will be played in a two-set format across both singles and mixed doubles, with a 10-point tie-breaker deciding the winner of the final.

Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios in men’s singles and Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina, the recently crowned Wimbledon champion, in women’s singles are the other big names adding to a world-class line-up of tennis talent.

A pool of 16 players will be divided into four teams, each having four players. The tournament will be played in a Round Robin format. The top two teams will then meet in the final.