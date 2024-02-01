MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina, three other Indians receive main draw wildcards

The qualifying event for the WTA 125 event will be held on February 3 and 4.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 18:40 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ankita Raina.
FILE PHOTO: Ankita Raina. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ankita Raina. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU

All the four wildcards for the main draw of the L&T WTA 125 tennis tournament, to be staged at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) courts from February 5, have been given to Indian players - Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar.

A pretty strong field for the tournament meant that none of the Indian players could gain direct entry for the event. More Indian players can aspire to make the main draw through the qualifying event to be held on February 3 and 4.

While the organising committee members Sanjay Khandare and Pravin Darade thanked the title sponsor Larsen & Toubro in a press conference on Thursday, the Chairman of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), Prashant Sutar thanked the Maharashtra government for consistently supporting the game. “We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra for the support to tennis that has helped us in conducting ATP Tour events, Davis Cup ties, Challengers and WTA events”, said Sutar.

Further emphasising the point, the president of MSLTA, Bharat Oza said that the State had hosted tennis events to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore prize money last year.

The president of the tennis committee of CCI, Sanju Kothari expressed happiness about hosting the world class event, which had witnessed Aryna Sabalenka win the title at the same venue in 2017.

READ | Somdev Devvarman: Davis Cup tie against Pakistan a test of Indian tennis depth

“”It is a privilege for CCI to host the prestigious event. We have ensured world class playing facilities. The CCI has newly laid courts to match the standard laid down by the WTA. We have also built a centre court with a seating capacity of 1000”, said Sanju Kothari.

The secretary of MSLTA, Sunder Iyer, announced that Grand Slam supervisor Kerrilyn Kramer of Australia would lead a 10-member officiating team, with Sheetal Iyer as the referee, and Leena Nageshkar as the Chief of Umpires.

Related stories

Related Topics

WTA Mumbai Open /

Ankita Raina /

Vaishnavi Adkar /

Rutuja Bhosale /

Sahaja Yamalapalli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND A vs ENG A, 3rd unofficial Test: Potts, Carse shine as England Lions bowl out India A for 192
    PTI
  2. Lukas Rosol: Not sure if Nadal can win Aus Open, every round he wins will be great
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. WTA Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina, three other Indians receive main draw wildcards
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, head-to-head records: India vs England overall stats, most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Table topper Hyderabad looks to continue winning momentum against Mizoram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina, three other Indians receive main draw wildcards
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennai Open ATP challenger set to commence; Ramkumar, Mukund and Basilashvili - the main draw wildcards
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Zero buzz in Islamabad for high-profile India-Pakistan Davis Cup contest
    PTI
  4. Somdev Devvarman: Davis Cup tie against Pakistan a test of Indian tennis depth
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance
    Paul Fein
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND A vs ENG A, 3rd unofficial Test: Potts, Carse shine as England Lions bowl out India A for 192
    PTI
  2. Lukas Rosol: Not sure if Nadal can win Aus Open, every round he wins will be great
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. WTA Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina, three other Indians receive main draw wildcards
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, head-to-head records: India vs England overall stats, most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Table topper Hyderabad looks to continue winning momentum against Mizoram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment