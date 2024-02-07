WTA Mumbai Open: Alina Korneeva battles past Shrivalli in pre-quarterfinals

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty matched the Russian sensation, 16-year-old Alina Korneeva in a battle of wits that lasted nearly two hours and 30 minutes before being beaten 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA tennis tournament at the CCI on Wednesday.

Getting off to a flier with an early break and hitting her strokes with conviction, qualifier Shrivalli sustained her quality game right through. She won the first set after Korneeva failed to serve it out at 5-4.

In the climax of the third set, Shrivalli did not let the 134th ranked Korneeva convert two match points at 5-2, but the strong-built Russian who was world No.1 junior last year, having won two Junior Grand Slams, was able to serve it out on the next chance.

Shrivalli had fought well in the second set also after trailing 1-4. She hit fluently on both flanks and played with relaxed intensity right through. She was able to get to the drops and place them nicely beyond the reach of Korneeva.

For one playing her first WTA tournament, and having won three matches, Shrivalli had all the energy to match a world class opponent. She was backed well by her parents, who brought both her coaches Vishal Uppal and Anand Kumar from Delhi and Hyderabad, to lend the best technical support.

The two other Indians in the second round, Rutuja Bhosale and Sahaja Yamalapalli will play their matches on Thursday.