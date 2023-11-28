MagazineBuy Print

No penalties for players taking part in Russian exhibition event: WTA

The second edition of the Northern Palmyra Trophies tournament will be held from Dec. 1-3 in St. Petersburg and features players from both the WTA and men's ATP Tour.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 13:32 IST , FLORIDA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: No penalties for players taking part in Russian exhibition event, says WTA.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: No penalties for players taking part in Russian exhibition event, says WTA. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: No penalties for players taking part in Russian exhibition event, says WTA. | Photo Credit: AFP

The WTA said that while it does not support an exhibition event being held in Russia this weekend players who take part in it will not be sanctioned.

The second edition of the Northern Palmyra Trophies tournament will be held from Dec. 1-3 in St. Petersburg and features players from both the WTA and men’s ATP Tour.

The event, which is sponsored by Russian energy giant Gazprom, is being held while Russia continues its war with Ukraine.

“This event is not affiliated with the WTA nor is the WTA supportive of the event being held,” the governing body of women’s tennis told Reuters on Monday.

“Players compete on the WTA Tour as independent contractors and, at their discretion, have the ability to participate in an exhibition without penalty during the off-season.”

Representatives for the men’s ATP Tour did not respond to a request for comment.

ALSO READ | Sabalenka to play Brisbane in warm-up for Australian Open defence

Among the WTA players taking part are former French and U.S. Open quarter-finalist Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, Russian world number 28 Anastasia Potapova and former Roland Garros quarter-finalist Veronika Kudermetova, who is also from Russia.

ATP players include world number 15 Karen Khachanov of Russia, Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and France’s Adrian Mannarino, according to the event’s website.

Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players in 2022, which prompted the tours to strip the event of ranking points that year, but allowed them to return as neutrals this year.

More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, the U.N. Human Rights Office said last week.

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
