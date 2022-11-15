WTA releases provisional calendar for 2023 till US Open

WTA on Tuesday released a provisional calendar for 2023, the 50 th anniversary season of the women’s tour.

The season begins with the United Cup in Australia, a new mixed team event involving women and men players competing across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

The provisional calendar includes the schedule for first three quarters of the year, concluding with the US Open, which will be held from August 28 to September 10. The schedule for the final quarter will be released later.

The first three quarters include WTA 1000 events in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Montreal and Cincinnati.

As per the WTA’s official statement, “at least 10 WTA 500 tournaments and 24 WTA 250 events (including new events in Austin, Texas, and Merida, Mexico, both in February) will also take place during this time, along with an expanding WTA 125 calendar.”

“As the WTA celebrates its 50th anniversary, the 2023 calendar showcases the incredible breadth and reach of women’s tennis,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO in the official release.