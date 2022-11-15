Tennis

WTA releases provisional calendar for 2023 till US Open

WTA on Tuesday released a provisional calendar for 2023, the 50th anniversary season of the women’s tour.

Team Sportstar
15 November, 2022 21:23 IST
15 November, 2022 21:23 IST
WTA on Tuesday released a provisional calendar for 2023, the 50th anniversary season of the women’s tour.

WTA on Tuesday released a provisional calendar for 2023, the 50th anniversary season of the women’s tour. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

WTA on Tuesday released a provisional calendar for 2023, the 50th anniversary season of the women’s tour.

WTA on Tuesday released a provisional calendar for 2023, the 50 th anniversary season of the women’s tour.

The season begins with the United Cup in Australia, a new mixed team event involving women and men players competing across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

The provisional calendar includes the schedule for first three quarters of the year, concluding with the US Open, which will be held from August 28 to September 10. The schedule for the final quarter will be released later.

The first three quarters include WTA 1000 events in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Montreal and Cincinnati.

As per the WTA’s official statement, “at least 10 WTA 500 tournaments and 24 WTA 250 events (including new events in Austin, Texas, and Merida, Mexico, both in February) will also take place during this time, along with an expanding WTA 125 calendar.”

“As the WTA celebrates its 50th anniversary, the 2023 calendar showcases the incredible breadth and reach of women’s tennis,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO in the official release.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us