Zverev outduels Sinner at U.S. Open, faces Alcaraz in quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev defeated Jannik Sinner in a late-night five-set US Open marathon to line up a quarterfinal with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

US Open fan ejected after ‘Hitler phrase’ as Zverev beats Sinner

German 12th seed Zverev outlasted Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in a gruelling four-hour and 41-minute match that finished at 1.39 a.m. local time Tuesday on a muggy night in New York.

Zverev claimed his second win over the sixth-seeded Italian in three US Opens and advanced to a third quarterfinal at the U.S. Open.

The 26-year-old Zverev holds a 3-2 record against world number one Alcaraz and appears to be regaining his best form after a horror ankle injury at last year’s French Open.