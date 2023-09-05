Alexander Zverev defeated Jannik Sinner in a late-night five-set US Open marathon to line up a quarterfinal with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
US Open fan ejected after ‘Hitler phrase’ as Zverev beats Sinner
German 12th seed Zverev outlasted Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in a gruelling four-hour and 41-minute match that finished at 1.39 a.m. local time Tuesday on a muggy night in New York.
Zverev claimed his second win over the sixth-seeded Italian in three US Opens and advanced to a third quarterfinal at the U.S. Open.
The 26-year-old Zverev holds a 3-2 record against world number one Alcaraz and appears to be regaining his best form after a horror ankle injury at last year’s French Open.
Latest on Sportstar
- Zverev outduels Sinner at U.S. Open, faces Alcaraz in quarterfinals
- New Zealand skipper Williamson hoping to be fit for World Cup opener
- India Squad Announcement World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Will Ashwin, Samson get picked?
- Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: SL vs AFG Predicted 11, fantasy team updates, squads
- Argentina starts favourite as South American World Cup qualifying kicks off
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE