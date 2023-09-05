MagazineBuy Print

Zverev outduels Sinner at U.S. Open, faces Alcaraz in quarterfinals

Zverev outlasted Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in a gruelling four-hour and 41-minute match that finished at 1.39 a.m. local time Tuesday on a muggy night in New York.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 11:51 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Alexander Zverev celebrates his win against Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open.
Alexander Zverev celebrates his win against Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Alexander Zverev celebrates his win against Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

Alexander Zverev defeated Jannik Sinner in a late-night five-set US Open marathon to line up a quarterfinal with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

US Open fan ejected after ‘Hitler phrase’ as Zverev beats Sinner

German 12th seed Zverev outlasted Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in a gruelling four-hour and 41-minute match that finished at 1.39 a.m. local time Tuesday on a muggy night in New York.

Zverev claimed his second win over the sixth-seeded Italian in three US Opens and advanced to a third quarterfinal at the U.S. Open.

The 26-year-old Zverev holds a 3-2 record against world number one Alcaraz and appears to be regaining his best form after a horror ankle injury at last year’s French Open.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

