French Open 2023: Zverev gets past Etcheverry, reaches semifinals

French Open 2023: Zverev, who injured his ankle during last year’s Roland-Garros semifinal against eventual champion Rafael Nadal, won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Argentina’s Etcheverry.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 22:59 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Germany’s Alexander Zverev beat Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday in Paris.
Germany's Alexander Zverev beat Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday in Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
| Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alexander Zverev shrugged off a mid-match wobble to battle his way into a third consecutive French Open semifinal with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Wednesday.

The German exited Roland-Garros in agony last year after tearing ankle ligaments in the semifinals, but will hope for better luck when he plays Holger Rune or Casper Ruud on Friday.

French Open 2023: Swiatek beats Gauff, faces Haddad Maia in semifinals

Zverev piled the pressure on Etcheverry’s serve early and was rewarded with a break in the seventh game, but the towering 26-year-old had to claw his way back from 15-40 in the next to hold on to his advantage.

The 22nd seed controlled the tempo of the exchanges and fired a huge backhand down the line before finishing with an easy winner to ensure world number 49 Etcheverry dropped his first set of the tournament in five matches.

But Etcheverry flipped the script to wrap up the second set after sealing two late breaks and went ahead in the next, before Zverev mounted a spirited comeback to retake the lead in the contest.

The energetic Etcheverry, aiming to become the lowest-ranked and first unseeded man to make the Paris semifinals since world number 72 Marco Cecchinato in 2018, went toe to toe with Zverev but surrendered serve midway through the fourth set.

He then hit some stunning winners with his back to the wall but Zverev weathered the storm and completed the victory with a venomous serve.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
