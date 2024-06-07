Watch: AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey praises Gurpreet, Anwar, Bheke for performance against Kuwait

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said India gave a good account of themselves against Kuwait. He mentioned about the two clear chances that were created in the second half that were not converted.

He praised goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s performance saying had he not come up with the stellar performance India would have certainly lost.

When asked about Anwar Ali and Rahul Bheke’s performance in defence he said that they stood firm and due to this the absence of Sandesh Jhingan was not felt.

He said that the need is to broaden the pool of talent further “ This is the reason why we have not allowed foreigners in state leagues so that Indian talent could come up.”