Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Former world number one Andy Murray was at a loss to explain how he saved five match points Friday to overcome Czech challenger Jiri Lehecka and reach the Qatar Open final.

The 35-year-old launched into a roar of delight after the 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6) triumph that took him into his first ATP tour final for eight months.

Britain’s Andy Murray’s mother and tennis coach Judith Murray celebrates his win against Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka | Photo Credit: AFP

Murray now has to take on Russian world number eight Daniil Medvedev who beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) in the second semi-final.

“That was one of the most amazing turnarounds of my career,” said Murray, a two-time winner in Qatar.

“I don’t know how I managed to turn that match around.”

The British veteran, who had a hip replacement in 2019, has now come back from eight match points in four matches at the Doha tournament.

He has fought two tie-breaks and been taken to three sets in every match this week.

“I have never experienced this in my whole career,” he said.