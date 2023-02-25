Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Videos

Andy Murray pulled off another thrilling three-set victory on Friday at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, where the he saved five match points to down Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6(6) and reach his first ATP Tour final since last June.

Team Sportstar
25 February, 2023 08:10 IST
Former world number one Andy Murray was at a loss to explain how he saved five match points Friday to overcome Czech challenger Jiri Lehecka and reach the Qatar Open final.

The 35-year-old launched into a roar of delight after the 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6) triumph that took him into his first ATP tour final for eight months.

Britain’s Andy Murray’s mother and tennis coach Judith Murray celebrates his win against Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka

Britain’s Andy Murray’s mother and tennis coach Judith Murray celebrates his win against Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka | Photo Credit: AFP

Murray now has to take on Russian world number eight Daniil Medvedev who beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) in the second semi-final.

“That was one of the most amazing turnarounds of my career,” said Murray, a two-time winner in Qatar.

“I don’t know how I managed to turn that match around.”

The British veteran, who had a hip replacement in 2019, has now come back from eight match points in four matches at the Doha tournament.

He has fought two tie-breaks and been taken to three sets in every match this week.

“I have never experienced this in my whole career,” he said.

