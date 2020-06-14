Videos

Brexit has the potential to destroy the Premier League: Wenger

Arsene Wenger warns Britain's decision to leave the EU could derail the Premier League gravy train.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 June, 2020 15:16 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 June, 2020 15:16 IST
Arsene Wenger.
Brexit has the potential to destroy the Premier League: Wenger
Arjen Robben trains at Bayern Munich
Alexander Zverev.
Zverev joins Djokovic in casting doubts over US Open plan
Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne
 More Videos
Robin Uthappa
IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners
James Anderson
When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson
Charles Schwab Challenge: Rose delighted after opening round 63
I need to educate myself on racism: Brighton coach Potter
Eriksson: Manchester City must keep Guardiola
Weird, eerie, or not much different? Stars on PGA Tour's return
Sven Goran Eriksson
Cole and Campbell should be successful managers: Eriksson
Rory McIlroy.
Golf lucky to have hero Tiger: McIlroy supports BLM movement