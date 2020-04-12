Videos

Coronavirus threat and fans boycott doesn't stop Belarus league

Anxious about catching the coronavirus, fans are boycotting the matches. However, the Belarusian Premier League continues to go on amid the pandemic.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 April, 2020 13:30 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 April, 2020 13:30 IST
On This Day- Brian Lara scored world record 400 against England
Jarno Trulli
Trulli calls for F1 cost-cutting to soften the coronavirus blow
Rafael Nadal
Flashback - Stars prepare for 2010 Monte-Carlo Masters
Special Olympics Bharat
Lockdown: Special Olympics Bharat athletes on how to stay engaged during COVID-19 pandemic
 More Videos
Thiago Alcantra looks back on Bayern Munich's season so far
Coronavirus: Ashley Giles open to behind closed doors game
WATCH: Federer urges fans to stay home during coronavirus
FIFA won't allow risk to players in football's return date - Infantino
Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool boss Klopp misjudged committed Mane
Rafael Nadal.
Rafael Nadal to auction French Open shirt for Red Cross
Life more important than football - Mane on coronavirus
Ronaldinho released from Paraguayan prison
 Related