WATCH:  Rossouw, Shaw star for Delhi as they beat Punjab; match analysis in five minutes

Despite Liam Livingstone’s onslaught and Ishant Sharma’s tempestuous final over, Punjab Kings (PBKS) fell 15 runs short after Delhi Capitals (DC) breached the 200-run mark for the first time this Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

With PBKS needing 79 runs off the last four overs, Livingstone threw the otherwise disciplined DC pacers off their lengths. Ishant slipped in three consecutive full tosses, which Livingstone walloped for 17 runs and agonisingly swung and missed a fourth, which all but ended PBKS’ campaign.

Livingstone found support from Atharva Taide (55, 42b, 5x4, 2x6) in a scrappy 78-run partnership off 50 balls which epitomised PBKS’ aggressive approach in the middle-overs this season without the desired result. Livingstone and Taide were dropped once each, and their miscued lofted shots fell short of the fielders in the deep on at least three occasions.

