FA Cup final recap - When Man City dominated as predicted, but United resisted more than expected

Published : Jun 05, 2023 15:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City have “one more to go” after moving to the brink of a historic treble by beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan was the hero with both goals, including the fastest ever in a FA Cup final after just 12 seconds.

Guardiola’s men have already secured a third consecutive Premier League title and can equal Manchester United’s unique 1999 treble if they beat Inter Milan in next week’s Champions League final in Istanbul.

A second FA Cup triumph took Guardiola’s total of major trophies in seven seasons in Manchester to 11.

But the Champions League has so far eluded City despite the billions invested since an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover transformed the club’s fortunes 15 years ago.

A second #EmiratesFACup title in his tenure 🏆🏆



Pep Guardiola was emotional at full-time pic.twitter.com/172PlA83xb — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023

“What a privilege, we are one game away,” added Guardiola, whose side are huge favourites to beat Inter in Istanbul.

“More than the facts of the treble, (it is) the chance to win the Champions League.

“For me it is remarkable (to reach) two finals of Champions League and one semi-final (in three years), but at the end we have to win it.”