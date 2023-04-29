WATCH: KKR vs GT match highlights and analysis

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Middle order experts Vijay Shankar and David Miller’s fireworks earned Gujarat Titans a deserving seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

After restricting KKR, asked to bat, to 179 for seven, GT achieved the target with 13 balls left and recorded its sixth victory.

Showcasing his impressive drives, cuts and flicks, ‘impact player’ Gill added 41 runs with Wriddhiman Saha for the opening stand.

Gill (49, 35b, 8x4) then added 50 with skipper Hardik Pandya.

GT lost some momentum after losing two wickets in consecutive overs. Pacer Harshit Rana claimed Hardik, and Sunil Narine got his first wicket, with Gill trying to hoist one, after five matches.

KKR’s spin stifled the GT batters a bit before the dangerous duo of Miller, who was dropped off Russell on 26, and Vijay stepped up their attack. Miller entertained with his straight sixes, while Vijay exhibited his massive pulls to build an unbroken 39-ball 87-run partnership and ensure GT’s grudge victory with an unbeaten half-century.

