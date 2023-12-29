VIDEO: Rupinder Pal Singh conducts drag flicking camp for Indian team ahead of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 

Renowned drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh is currently at SAI Bengaluru to conduct a 5-day drag flicking camp for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

The camp, which commenced on December 24, will see Rupinder Pal assisting the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s drag flickers, including Deepika and Gurjit Kaur, as the team prepares for the crucial FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024.

Rupinder Pal Singh had scored a whopping 234 goals in 223 appearances for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team before his retirement in 2021. The towering fullback was also an integral part of the team that claimed the Bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“Gurjit and Deepika are exceptional players and drag flickers. They quickly understand and implement my pointers. This crash course will be a fantastic way to brush up on their skills before heading to Ranchi to participate in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. The whole team seems to be giving their all to ensure they qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and I am certain that they will do well in Ranchi,” the ace drag-flicker elaborated on the ongoing camp.

The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 is scheduled to take place in Ranchi from the 13th to the 19th January. India is placed in Pool B along with New Zealand, Italy, and the United States. Meanwhile, Pool A consists of Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic.