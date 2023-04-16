Rajasthan Royals avoided injury and the momentary embarrassment of dropping an absolute sitter when Trent Boult somehow managed to hold on to a top edge off Wriddhiman Saha’s bat in the very first over of the Gujarat Titans innings in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Taking the new ball after Royals won the toss and opted to field, Boult began with a good length delivery going down the leg side with skipper and keeper Sanju Samson needing to dive to stop the ball.

Boult followed that with a good length ball but an inswinger coming in at 135kmph which beat Saha.

He then sent in a inswinging yorker to try to draw out a wicket but it ended up going high which Saha flicked over midwicket for a boundary. What followed was a bizarre run of events which ultimately ended in Saha walking back to the pavilion.

Replays showed Samson constantly calling the catch but all three ended up crashing into each other, lucky to not injure themselves or each other in the process.

Boult sent in a full length delivery and Saha, while trying to get this across square leg, ended up skying the ball with a massive top edge. The ball was headed straight down to the pitch and keeper Samson, Dhruv Jurel from point and Shimron Hetmyer from square leg converged trying to get a hand on the ball. Samson’s gloves got to it but because of the colission, the ball ended up bouncing out of the huddle.

Boult was standing by watching this all right before his eyes but was quick to spot the ball in the air and swiftly scoop it up to claim the catch off his own bowling.

Incredible ball awareness from Boult helped Royals seal yet another wicket in the first over of the innings. This is Boult’s 20th wicket in the first over of a innings in the IPL (72 innings).