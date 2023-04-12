Videos

Nikhat Zareen: Despite being unseeded I won the Boxing World Championship

Nikhat Zareen, speaks about her journey at the boxing world championship where she clinched gold, on the sidelines of the Sportstar National Sports Conclave

Y. B. Sarangi
12 April, 2023 18:09 IST
12 April, 2023 18:09 IST

Nikhat Zareen, speaks about her journey at the boxing world championship where she clinched gold, on the sidelines of the Sportstar National Sports Conclave

Sportstar hosted the first-ever National Sports Conclave on Monday in New Delhi, where a host of speakers from different sports disciplines identified vexing issues in different disciplines and ways to better the playing conditions.

The occasion was graced by Nikhat Zareen,  who won her second World Boxing Championships gold on Sunday. Nikhat said, “I am mentally very strong to tackle all challenges that come my way. My aim is to win an Olympic medal for my country. After Paris Olympics, I don’t know if I will continue boxing. I don’t want any regrets after Paris. I am working hard for Paris. It’s my ultimate dream.”

All videos

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Nikhat Zareen: Despite being unseeded I won the Boxing World Championship

IPL 2023: Axar Patel left in splits when asked about his ideal batting position in Delhi Capitals

WATCH: MI vs DC match analysis and highlights in 5 mins

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us