Sportstar hosted the first-ever National Sports Conclave on Monday in New Delhi, where a host of speakers from different sports disciplines identified vexing issues in different disciplines and ways to better the playing conditions.

The occasion was graced by Nikhat Zareen, who won her second World Boxing Championships gold on Sunday. Nikhat said, “I am mentally very strong to tackle all challenges that come my way. My aim is to win an Olympic medal for my country. After Paris Olympics, I don’t know if I will continue boxing. I don’t want any regrets after Paris. I am working hard for Paris. It’s my ultimate dream.”