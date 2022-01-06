Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 27 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Dabang Delhi to shock draw

PKL 8: Dabang Delhi had a healthy lead but let it slip in the end as Tamil Thalaivas clawed back to pick up some much-needed points.

06 January, 2022 11:30 IST
Dabang Delhi was ahead by eight points with ten minutes remaining when Tamil Thalaivas asked for a time out and that made all the difference as the whole complexion of the game changed.

Tamil Thalaivas made a surging comeback and kept chipping away at Dabang Delhi's lead. Naveen Kumar, who had picked up 14 raid points, was confined to the bench for the last five minutes and Tamil Thalaivas managed to complete the comeback and tie the game.

Match report: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: A day of three draws; Naveen bags another Super 10 while Pardeep disappoints

