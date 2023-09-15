Watch: McLaren’s Lando Norris pumped for ‘favourite’ Singapore GP

McLaren’s Lando Norris is raring to go at one of his favourite tracks on the circuit - the Singapore Grand Prix.

“Singapore Grand Prix is one of the most physically and mentally demanding. It’s one of the longest, most challenging street circuits. Bumps, walls, a lot of places that can catch you out,” Norris said ahead of the weekend.

“Put that together with temperatures, humidity, and inside the car it gets extremely hot,” the 23-year-old added.

“Since Silverstone, we’ve had an extremely good middle part of the season taking a massive step forward, which is always a very good thing. Most importantly, for the points in the championship, it’s helped us out a huge amount. I’m more excited than ever to get back in the car, feel the bumps of Singapore, one of my favourite places, and get back to work,” he said.

The 2023 season has seen the Max Verstappen show predictably take centerstage while McLaren struggled to get off the mark due to issues in the car. Podium finishes for Norris have helped McLaren gain ground. At a challenging circuit like Singapore with its tropical climate and testing route, Norris will hope to closely monitor his fitness through the weekend.

“Because it’s a night race for me the most important thing is the sleep. We don’t change too much from a time zone point of view from the UK and therefore you go to bed very late, three, four o’clock, and you wake up very late, which is normally how I like to do things,” he explained.

“We can easily lose up to three or four kilos, which is obviously a huge amount. Because this week is more challenging than normal, it’s more important than ever to have my team here going the extra mile and supporting everything that I need,” Norris added.