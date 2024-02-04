India’s singles expert Ramkumar Ramanathan and Pakistan’s veteran Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi battle it out on the court during the Davis Cup singles matches in Islamabad, Pakistan. Ramanathan beat Qureshi 6-7, 7-6, 6-0 in two hours.
India won both singles matches against Pakistan on Saturday, dominating the Group 1 play-off first-round tie -- the first between the arch-rivals in the country for 60 years.
Latest on Sportstar
- Video highlights: India beats Pakistan 4-0 in Davis Cup World Group I play-off
- Messi, Beckham booed after FIFA World Cup winner sits out in Hong Kong friendly
- AUS vs WI, 2nd ODI: Abbott’s all-round show leads Australia to 83-run win over West Indies, unassailable 2-0 lead
- Ranji Trophy Highlights: Parth Bhut takes seven wickets, Saurashtra beats Maharashtra by 48 runs, Hyderabad defeats Mizoram by an innings and 73 runs
- FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule unveiling: When, where to watch, stadiums, live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE