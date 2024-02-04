Video highlights: India beats Pakistan 4-0 in Davis Cup World Group I play-off

India’s singles expert Ramkumar Ramanathan and Pakistan’s veteran Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi battle it out on the court during the Davis Cup singles matches in Islamabad, Pakistan. Ramanathan beat Qureshi 6-7, 7-6, 6-0 in two hours.

India won both singles matches against Pakistan on Saturday, dominating the Group 1 play-off first-round tie -- the first between the arch-rivals in the country for 60 years.