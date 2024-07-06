MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Sinner flattens Kecmanovic to reach fourth round

A backhand rocket earned Sinner the early break and set the tone for the opening set, which he sealed in 21 minutes, dropping only one late game.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 08:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning a point against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024.
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning a point against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning a point against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner switched to cruise mode at Wimbledon as the world number one breezed past unseeded Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 for a place in the fourth round on a damp Friday.

After his dogfight with fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini ended shortly before the 11 p.m. local curfew on Wednesday, the 22-year-old wasted little time under the roof on Centre Court.

A backhand rocket earned Sinner the early break and set the tone for the opening set, which he sealed in 21 minutes, dropping only one late game.

Kecmanovic came into the match with an uphill task, having never beaten Sinner in three previous meetings, and the 24-year-old did well to delay the inevitable in a tight second set.

He was soon staring down the barrel, however, as Australian Open champion Sinner broke for 5-4 before blasting three aces en route to tightening his vice-like grip with a two-set lead.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2024: On fire Raducanu beats Sakkari to reach last 16

The winners continued to flow from Sinner’s racket as the lanky top seed raced to another huge lead in the third set, and Kecmanovic put himself out of his misery with an error.

