Wimbledon 2024: On fire Raducanu beats Sakkari to reach last 16

When Emma Raducanu nonchalantly flicked a lob that appeared to be drifting long before it dropped inches inside the baseline to earn her a break and a hollering ovation from the Wimbledon crowd, Maria Sakkari must have known this was not going to be her day.

So it proved to be, as Britain’s only female singles Grand Slam champion in the last four decades was roared on to a 6-2, 6-3 third-round victory over the Greek ninth seed under a closed Centre Court roof on a soggy Friday.

Raducanu, who needed a wildcard invite from organisers to even compete at the grasscourt major as her ranking has plummeted to 135th after an injury-plagued 2023, had beaten Sakkari the only previous time they had met - at the 2021 U.S. Open semi-finals.

Demonstrating a steely resolve and showing flashes of the brilliance that unexpectedly carried her to the 2021 Flushing Meadows title, Raducanu once again made a mockery of her ranking difference with a show-stopping performance and sealed victory after Sakkari whipped a forehand wide.

Raducanu will next play New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun for a place in the quarter-finals.