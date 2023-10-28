MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: In-form Kuldeep Yadav gets tested by New Zealand, how it panned out in IND vs NZ World Cup match

Kuldeep Yadav continues to be a vital cog in India’s setup and has been in terrific form in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup, picking eight wickets in five matches so far.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 19:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

Kuldeep Yadav continues to be a vital cog in India’s setup and has been in terrific form in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup, picking eight wickets in five matches so far.

Kuldeep is yet to go wicketless and has featured in all five matches of India.The 28-year-old picked two wickets apiece in the wins against Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand while returning with one wicket against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

However, the match against New Zealand showed the world that Kuldeep can be tamed with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell taking the ariel route constantly, exploiting the lack of fielders outside the circle. India, for the first time in this edition of the tournament, conceded more than six runs per over during the 11-40 over phase.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

2023 ODI World Cup /

Kuldeep Yadav

