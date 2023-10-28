VIDEO: In-form Kuldeep Yadav gets tested by New Zealand, how it panned out in IND vs NZ World Cup match

Kuldeep Yadav continues to be a vital cog in India’s setup and has been in terrific form in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup, picking eight wickets in five matches so far.
Kuldeep is yet to go wicketless and has featured in all five matches of India.The 28-year-old picked two wickets apiece in the wins against Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand while returning with one wicket against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
However, the match against New Zealand showed the world that Kuldeep can be tamed with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell taking the ariel route constantly, exploiting the lack of fielders outside the circle. India, for the first time in this edition of the tournament, conceded more than six runs per over during the 11-40 over phase.
