 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VFI president Achyuta Samanta awarded ‘FIVB Grand Cross’

The Grand Cross Award is FIVB’s highest honour, given to individuals who have significantly contributed to the growth and development of sports, particularly volleyball.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 14:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Achyuta Samanta (L) recieving the ‘FIVB Grand Cross’ from FIVB President Dr. Ary Graca.
Achyuta Samanta (L) recieving the ‘FIVB Grand Cross’ from FIVB President Dr. Ary Graca. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Achyuta Samanta (L) recieving the ‘FIVB Grand Cross’ from FIVB President Dr. Ary Graca. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Achyuta Samanta, the president of Volleyball Federation of India, was given the ‘Grand Cross Award’, the highest honour from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), during the 39th FIVB World Congress in Porto.

This award acknowledges his outstanding contributions to the development of sports, particularly volleyball. FIVB President Dr. Ary Graca presented the award to Samanta at the World Congress

The Grand Cross Award is FIVB’s highest honour, given to individuals who have significantly contributed to the growth and development of sports, particularly volleyball.

“I have been chosen for this highest honour by FIVB. I am deeply indebted to Lord Jagannath for this recognition and dedicate this award to him. I also dedicate it to all sports enthusiasts and sportspersons of India, especially those from Odisha,” Samanta said.

Related Topics

Volleyball federation of India /

FIVB

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: Siraj dismisses Marsh; AUS loses five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. VFI president Achyuta Samanta awarded ‘FIVB Grand Cross’
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Harshit Rana takes wicket of Travis Head on Test debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Steve Smith dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for second golden duck in Test career
    Team Sportstar
  5. Scott Boland named in Australian PM’s XI side to face India in practice match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Volleyball

  1. VFI president Achyuta Samanta awarded ‘FIVB Grand Cross’
    Team Sportstar
  2. Convicted rapist considers quitting beach volleyball after Olympics criticism
    Reuters
  3. Volleyball Australia issues public apology to former women players
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Dutch beach volleyball player who served time for rape qualified for Olympics
    AP
  5. Prime Volleyball League: Calicut Heroes’ victory dance
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: Siraj dismisses Marsh; AUS loses five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. VFI president Achyuta Samanta awarded ‘FIVB Grand Cross’
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Harshit Rana takes wicket of Travis Head on Test debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Steve Smith dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for second golden duck in Test career
    Team Sportstar
  5. Scott Boland named in Australian PM’s XI side to face India in practice match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment