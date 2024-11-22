VFI president Achyuta Samanta awarded ‘FIVB Grand Cross’

Achyuta Samanta, the president of Volleyball Federation of India, was given the ‘Grand Cross Award’, the highest honour from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), during the 39th FIVB World Congress in Porto.

This award acknowledges his outstanding contributions to the development of sports, particularly volleyball. FIVB President Dr. Ary Graca presented the award to Samanta at the World Congress

The Grand Cross Award is FIVB’s highest honour, given to individuals who have significantly contributed to the growth and development of sports, particularly volleyball.

“I have been chosen for this highest honour by FIVB. I am deeply indebted to Lord Jagannath for this recognition and dedicate this award to him. I also dedicate it to all sports enthusiasts and sportspersons of India, especially those from Odisha,” Samanta said.