South Asian Games Volleyball: Indian bags double gold men's and women's events

Indian bags double gold men's and women's events The Indian men's team defeated Pakistan to win gold, while the defending champion women's team defeated Nepal in a five-set thriller to win another gold. PTI Kathmandu 03 December, 2019 20:01 IST The men's team and women's volleyball teams celebrating after winning the gold medal. India swept the volleyball gold medals in the South Asian Games by winning both the men's and women's titles here on Tuesday.India defeated Pakistan 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 and 29-27 in a hard-fought men's volleyball summit clash to defend the gold it had won at home in the 2016 edition.The Indian team came back strongly after a set down and won the next three to emerge winners.ALSO READ | SAG 2019 Indian athletes win three gold, aggregate 10 medalsIn the women's final, the defending champion had to toil hard to beat hosts Nepal in a five-setter to clinch the gold. India won 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20 and 15-6.The women's bronze medal was bagged by Sri Lanka.