Kerala Blasters’ parent company ventures into volleyball

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters' parent company Blasters Sports Ventures Private Limited (BSVPL) has ventured into volleyball with the ‘Radnicki Blasters’, a volleyball team in the Serbian First Division.

BSVPL has entered in a partnership with Serbian club Radnicki Belgrade to form Radnicki Blasters, which will take part in Serbian First Division tournaments.

This partnership is meant to help discover volleyball talents from Kerala, one of the traditional powerhouses of the game in the country. It will further bring in technical expertise, training infrastructures, support and international exposure to budding talents from all around the state.

“We are honoured and thrilled to partner with Blasters Sports Ventures Private Ltd. on this wonderful project of growing the sport of Volleyball in Kerala,” said Nikola Biverovic, Radnicki Belgrade's sports director.

Serbia is one of the core teams in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Speaking about the partnership, BSVPL co-owner Nikhil Bhardwaj said, “We are delighted to join hands with Radnicki Belgrade, a club that has deep roots in volleyball. With well-defined objectives, we have designed an array of activities including cultural exchange programmes and coaching masterclasses to benefit the volleyball players in Kerala, as part of our association.”

Radnicki Belgrade is a member of the ‘SD Radnicki Belgrade’, the oldest sports society in Serbia. The club, established in 1946, has won three Yugoslav championship titles and several national cups in the pioneers, cadets and junior categories.