MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Poland shows Olympic ambition with European success

Poland will be hopeful that it can end its 48-year Olympic Games medal drought next year after becoming European Volleyball champions for the second time by beating world champions Italy on Saturday.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 18:21 IST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Poland’s players celebrate with the trophy after placing first in the Men’s European Volleyball finals.
Poland’s players celebrate with the trophy after placing first in the Men’s European Volleyball finals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Poland’s players celebrate with the trophy after placing first in the Men’s European Volleyball finals. | Photo Credit: AP

Poland will be hopeful that it can end its 48-year Olympic Games medal drought next year after becoming European Volleyball champions for the second time by beating world champions Italy in straight sets in Rome on Saturday.

In 1976 Poland won gold by defeating the Soviet Union in the final at the Montreal Games which is their only Olympics medal in the event. Back then they were world champions, having also beaten the Soviet Union two years earlier.

Now, having finally won another European Championship 14 years after their previous victory in 2009, and ranked number one in the world, they begin Olympic qualification in China on Sept. 30 as one of the favourites.

READ | Asian Games 2023: Full schedule for all sports at Hangzhou 2022, live streaming details

Poland will be wary about complacency though. They went into the last two Olympics as world champions, only to bow out at the quarter-final stage on both occasions.

Nine of the 12-man squad at the last Olympics in Japan two years ago were on Poland’s 14-man squad which triumphed at the European Championship.

They include Wilfredo Leon, the fastest server in volleyball. Recognised as one of the best players in the world, the Cuban-born Leon scored a total of 13 points in Saturday’s win over Italy, including three aces.

One man who was not at the last Olympics is Norbert Huber. The middle blocker contributed 12 points in Poland’s win over Italy, with five aces and two blocks.

Huber missed last year’s World Championship through an Achilles tendon injury when Poland hosted the tournament but lost to Italy in the final.

He got his chance at the European Championship after Mateusz Bieniek was ruled out through injury and the 25-year-old grabbed it with both hands.

Poland rarely looked troubled in the final apart from a period at the start of the third set when Italy took an 8-5 lead. In the end, they wrapped up that thrilling set 25-23 for a 3-0 win helped by Huber’s ace when the sides were tied at 17-17.

Revenge for last year’s loss to Italy was sweet as the team remembered former player Arkadiusz Golas, who played at the 2004 Olympics in Greece but died in a car accident on Sept. 16 2005.

They dedicated their triumph to Golas, with Poland winning the European Championship on the anniversary of his death at the venue where he played his last game for the country.

“We knew Arek would watch over us, float in the air, and indeed, maybe today Arek was with us and helped us play better,” Aleksander Sliwka, Poland’s outside hitter told TVP Sport.

“Today’s date, this anniversary, all this takes on a special meaning. We are happy and certainly we also dedicate this victory to Ark.”

Now, Poland hope to finally taste Olympic success again in France next year and emulate the legends of 1976.

Related Topics

Poland /

Italy /

Volleyball

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Football: Pyari Xaxa, the ‘Ferrari’ of the women’s team is ready to shine at Asian Games 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Poland shows Olympic ambition with European success
    Reuters
  3. Igor Stimac: No training session before China game, we will give tactical preparation on flight
    Aashin Prasad
  4. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 final: SL 50 all out; Mohammed Siraj picks six; IND wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Rain delays start of play; India wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Volleyball

  1. Poland shows Olympic ambition with European success
    Reuters
  2. Nebraska sets attendance world record for women’s event at 92,003
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2023: New dates announced for volleyball trial
    Stan Rayan
  4. Asian Games volleyball team selection trials postponed at last moment
    Stan Rayan
  5. Hyderabad duo keen to script new chapter in beach volleyball history of India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Football: Pyari Xaxa, the ‘Ferrari’ of the women’s team is ready to shine at Asian Games 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Poland shows Olympic ambition with European success
    Reuters
  3. Igor Stimac: No training session before China game, we will give tactical preparation on flight
    Aashin Prasad
  4. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 final: SL 50 all out; Mohammed Siraj picks six; IND wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Rain delays start of play; India wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment