Prime Volleyball League: Ashwal Rai, Jerome Vinith among the players retained

The Prime Volleyball League teams have announced the players they will retain for the next season of the tournament.

Team Sportstar
19 July, 2022 19:06 IST
Ashwal Rai (white) in action.

Ashwal Rai (white) in action.

The defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts retained a Universal, blocker and setter- Vinit Kumar, Ashwal Rai and Janshad U.

Captain Muthusamy Appavu, Shon T John and S Santhosh were retained by the runners-up Ahmedabad Defenders, while Calicut Heroes opted to keep only two players Jerome Vinith and Abil Krishnan MP.

Chennai Blitz picked Akhin GS, Naveen Raja Jacob and Pinamma Prashant, on the other hand, Bengaluru Torpedoes took Vinyak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar, Pankaj Sharma.

The ‘emerging player of the season’ Guru Prasanth, Anand and John Joseph were retained by Hyderabad Black Hawks, while Kochi Blue Spikers libero Venu C, along with Dushyanth and Erin Vargheese.

The dates of the next auction are yet to be released.

