Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts in the opener of the Prime Volleyball League season 2 on February 4 in Bengaluru.

There will be a total of 31 matches, which will be held across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.

The semifinals will take place on March 3 and 4 in Kochi as PVL 2 gears up for a month long action of volleyball with the finals scheduled for March 5 in Kochi.