Prime Volleyball League to be held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League will now be held at the famous Gachibowli Indoor Stadium after the management decided to shift the tournament's venue from Kochi to Hyderabad, after careful deliberation and keeping the current situation in mind.

The competition will be held in a robust bio-bubble, and the league organizers are to ensure that all protocols are strictly being followed inside the bubble.

"Hyderabad has always had a great sporting culture, and therefore we are delighted to organize the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in the city. We have waited a long time to provide a platform to all talented volleyball players from around the world to showcase their talent, and hence we cannot wait for the competition to begin," said Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League in a statement.

"All the players are eagerly waiting to shine for their respective teams, and we are doing everything to ensure a safe and successful tournament is organised. I would also like to thank all the teams and our partners for their support in reaching this decision," he added.

PVL is to take place between 05 February 2022 to 27 February 2022, the fixtures for the competition will shortly be announced.