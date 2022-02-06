PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders routs Chennai Blitz

Ahmedabad Defenders notched up a 15-13, 15-11, 11-15, 15-13, 11-15 win over Chennai Blitz in the Ruypay Prime Volleyball league championship at GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) here on Sunday.

Expectedly, the contest began on even terms with both teams trading lead till 9-all before Ahmedabad took charge through the combination of Shon, Angamuthu, Manoj and A.Muthusamy.

Importantly, Ahmedabad won the super point at 10-11 and then saw Bruno Da Silva of Chennai serve out on a super point.In the second set, the power and precision Ahmedabad duo, Ryan Meehan and Rodrigo Villalboa, were to the fore.

And, when Chennai won the super point at 9-12, there was a chance to fight back but Ahmedabad was equal to the task to clinch the next super point and the set too.

In the third set, Chennai rediscovered its wonted form with Fernando David and G.S. Akhin coming up with big smashes and G.R. Vaishnav and Bruno excelled in defence.

With Ahmedabad leading at 12-11, Ryan served out to Chennai’s delight on a super point. With the second super point also going Chennai way, it won the third set to stay in the game.

It was anybody’s game in the fourth set. And, Naveen Raja Jacob leading a spirited fightback ably supported by teammates. Chennai even won the two super points to take the issue to 14-12 but thanks to the brilliant combination of Angamuthu, Shon T John and Ryan, clinched the set and the match too.

Chennai won the fifth set to ensure a far more respectable scoreline at the end.