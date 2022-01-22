Varun GS: Learning a lot from seniors in Bengaluru Torpedoes

Varun GS, who will play for Bengaluru Torpedoes in the upcoming edition of Prime Volleyball League, had to work hard to convince his parents to pursue the sport when he was young. The 25-year-old volleyball player, who hails from Hubbali city in Karnataka, had started his career when he was in 10th standard

Varun represented his state in the U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-21 nationals over the years. He played his first senior nationals for the Indian Railways, where he helped his team as an attacker to win the silver medal in 2018. Two years later, he returned to Karnataka, played his first senior nationals for the state in the Fed Cup and helped his team to a gold medal. "Both these moments are memorable periods of my career," Varun said.

Varun made his way to the India camp after playing senior nationals but was unable to break into the Indian Squad. When the applications were open to apply for the latest edition of Prime Volleyball League in 2022, Varun, too decided to give it a shot.

"There was a big pool of players this time and lots of senior and experienced ones. Hence, I was unsure of being picked and was eager to see how it would go," Varun recalled. "But then I got a call that I have been selected by Bengaluru Torpedoes. I was really happy and super excited when I saw my name," he further added.

Currently, at Bengaluru Torpedoes' training camp in Mysore, Varun is enjoying getting a chance to connect with senior Indian players and learning more about the sport.

"We are currently training along with several senior India players at the Bengaluru Torpedoes camp. We have new uniforms and a new environment. So, I am enjoying training here with such experienced players, and learning more about the sport that I love. Also, I am playing for my home state's team. Soon, foreign players will also be arriving, and that will also be a huge learning experience. I am enjoying this period," he signed off.