Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik qualify for Tokyo Olympics

India's young wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik produced impressive performances in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers here on Saturday to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Anshu, 19, and Sonam, 18, making a steady transition from the junior to the senior circuit, joined senior pro Vinesh Phogat (53kg) in making the Olympics cut. India now have three women wrestlers, who will now fight for glory at the Summer Games.

Vinesh had qualified through the 2019 World Championship. Overall, India now has seven wrestlers who have qualified for the upcoming Games.

Many congratulations to 19 year-old #AnshuMalik who has won a #Tokyo2020 quota in women’s 57 kg after a dominant display to reach the final of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. She will play for gold later today.#RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/uIzK6vzNSH — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 10, 2021

Among men, Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) qualified in the men's free style event.

While Anshu was dominant in 57kg competition, Sonam's resilience eventually helped her secure the quota and shut the door on Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik.

Such was Anshu's dominance that she conceded only two points en route the final, winning all her three bouts by technical superiority. She began by beating Korean Jieun Um, then outsmarted Kazak wrestler Emma Tissina and in the semifinal she beat Uzbekistan's Shokhida Akhmedova.

Sonam edged China's Jia Long 5-2 before winning by technical superiority against Hsin Ping Pai of Taipei.

In the semifinal, she trailed 6-0 against Kazakhstan's Ayaulym Kassymova but reeled of nine points in a row to secure herself the quota.

"She has shown that she is ready for the senior circuit. Look what she has done. People had said that she is still at the cadet level but the consistent victories against Sakshi has boosted her confidence," Sonam's personal coach Ajmer Malik told PTI.

"She does not lose confidence or hope now even after conceding points. We are proud of her," Ajmer, who runs Netaji Subash Chander Sports Institute at Village Madina in Sonepat district, said.

Anshu had a successful 2020, when she won a silver medal at the Individual World Cup in Belgrade and also claimed the bronze medal at the Asian Championships in New Delhi.

A back injury, last month, forced the wrestler to withdraw from her bronze medal match at the World Ranking Series held in Rome.