WFI president: Wrestlers from Pakistan, China will get visas for Asian C’ships

Chinese and Pakistani wrestlers will not face any problem in obtaining visas for the Asian Championships to be held here from February 18 to 23, Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Wednesday.

At a time when India has suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, the WFI chief claimed that a 40-member contingent from China had been quarantined by its national federation. “All 40 Chinese wrestlers have been checked and none of them have tested positive for the virus. They have been quarantined,” Brij Bhushan said.

‘No problem’

Brij Bhushan also said he had informed Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar about visa problems for Pakistani grapplers. He had also submitted to the world body, United World Wrestling, a letter on the issue. “The UWW had written to us that no problems in visa should be there for any country. Today, I met the Foreign Minister and briefed him on the issue. I have attached a copy of that letter also,” he said.

“No problem should be there for both the countries in getting visas.”

UWW has warned WFI that all participating nations need to be given visas, or else India may be penalised by being barred from the Asian Olympic qualifier scheduled in March in China. As per UWW bidding rules, it’s mandatory for the host country to ensure all participating nations get visas for a tournament.