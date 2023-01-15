Google Doodle paid a tribute to Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, independent India’s first individual Olympic medallist, on Sunday as January 15 marks the wrestler’s 97th birth anniversary.

Also Read | KD Jadhav: The man who put Indian wrestling on the world map

Jadhav, a bantamweight category wrestler, won a bronze medal in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics after losing his sixth round to Japanese Shohachi Ishii.

The wrestler also competed in the 1948 Olympics. But due to his lack of experience on the mat, he could finish sixth.

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav and here's why you should remember him ⬇️



🥉 Was India's first Olympic medalist in an individual sport (wrestling)

💪 Earned the nickname Pocket Dynamo for mastering the dhak technique



के.डी.जाधव, तुम्हाला आमचा सलाम 🫡 pic.twitter.com/mkSlyIu3Mh — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 15, 2023

Jadhav won several medals at the state and national levels. After the Olympic medal-winning performance, he secured a job with Mumbai Police.

An injury kept him away from competing in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. He would remain on the police for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1983 as an assistant commissioner of police in Maharashtra. But despite his service to the police, he had to sell his wife’s jewellery to build a house post-retirement in Satara town of Maharashtra. He died a year later at the age of 58.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat in Nordic round wrestling at Commonwealth Games: Rules, format, points system explained

In 2001, he was posthumously accorded the Arjuna award. And in 2010, the Indian government renamed the wrestling stadium in the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi after Jadhav. It is now known as the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall.