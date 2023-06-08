IOA includes coaches Gyan Singh and Ashok Garg in wrestling’s ad-hoc committee

Published : Jun 08, 2023 22:04 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik meet Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, at his residence in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has included noted coaches Gyan Singh and Ashok Garg in the ad-hoc committee that is running the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stepped aside in the wake of sexual harassment allegations by seven women wrestlers.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday, mentioned that two coaches would be included in the committee as they need people with technical expertise ahead of the Asian Games trials.

IOA secretary general Kalyan Chaubey, while praising the ad-hoc committee headed BS Bajwa for successfully overseeing the national team’s participation in international events apart from conducting various age-group trials, said that the two coaches have been inducted keeping the Asian Games selection trials in mind.