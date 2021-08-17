Ravinder reaches semifinal at wrestling Junior World Championships

Indian wrestler Ravinder reached the 61kg semifinals of the Junior World Championships in Ufa in Russia on Monday.

In the pre-quarterfinal against Ivan Hramyka from Belarus, Ravinder's agility stood out as he won 5-2. Ivan had a good attacking style, but the Indian's better stamina helped him immensely.

In the quarterfinal against Brunei's Alibeg Alibegov, Ravinder's superior defence was on display.

Alibeg got hold of Ravinder's right leg and initiated a dangerous-looking double-leg attack. But on both occasions, Ravinder used his power to wriggle out.

He will face Armenia's Levik Mikayelyan for a place in the gold medal match.

Ravinder had won a silver medal at the Under-23 World Championship in 2019.

Among Other Indians in action, Yash (74kg) lost in the pre-quarterfinals while Vetal Shelkle (86kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg) and Aniruddh (125kg) lost their respective quarterfinals.

Shubham (57kg) and Rohit (65kg) lost their respective repechage rounds.