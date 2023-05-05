Let them fight their battle, hopefully it will be resolved: Sourav Ganguly on Wrestlers’ protest

Former India captain and president of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly has said that he hopes the wrestler protests are resolved soon and that they continue winning ‘accolades’ for the country.

Some of the top wrestlers of India have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the arrest of the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is involved in a sexual harassment case of several girls including one minor.

Among the protestors are Olympic bronze medallists Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat.

Speaking at a program recently, Ganguly said that though he did not have much knowledge about the protests, he hopes the issue is resolved soon.

“Let them fight their battle. That’s what it is. I really do not know what’s happening there. I obviously read in the newspapers and I realise one thing in the sports world that you don’t talk about things that you don’t have complete knowledge about,” Ganguly said.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court closed the proceedings on the plea of the protesting wrestlers, noting that FIRs have been filed against him as per the petition prayer and seven complainants have also been provided adequate security.

“Whatever the Supreme Court has done, we will be indebted to them from the bottom of our heart, because for six days the police didn’t even register an FIR. When the Supreme Court ordered, only then the FIR was registered. We will abide by the Supreme Court’s order,” Vinesh said during a media interaction.

“I hope it gets resolved and the wrestlers bring lots of medals and accolades to the country,” Ganguly added.