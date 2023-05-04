Wrestling

Supreme Court decision to close proceedings not a setback, protest will continue: Wrestlers

A Supreme Court bench refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

PTI
04 May, 2023 18:00 IST
04 May, 2023 18:00 IST
The wrestlers have been sitting on protest since April 23, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor.

The wrestlers have been sitting on protest since April 23, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Sushil Kumar Verma

A Supreme Court bench refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

Claiming that the Supreme Court’s decision to close proceedings on the plea of sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not a setback, the wrestlers on Thursday said they will continue their protest.

The wrestlers have been sitting on protest since April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor.

However, the top court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan, noting that FIRs have been registered and the seven complainants have been provided adequate security.

“We respect the Supreme Court order, protest will continue,” Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik said, “Supreme Court order is not a setback, it did what it could in this matter.”

Also Read
Wrestlers, Delhi Police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; Vinesh Phogat’s brother injured

The wrestlers further said that they will decide the future course of action after consulting their seniors.

“We have all options open, will decide after consulting seniors,” Vinesh Phogat said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

“You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate,” the bench said, adding that it is closing the proceedings for now.

Read more stories on Wrestling.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Vinesh Phogat: We didn’t win medals to be treated this way - Wrestlers clash with Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar

WATCH- Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Supreme Court order explained

WATCH- Vinesh Phogat: The fight is to save wrestling and Indian sports from people like Brij Bhushan; full press conference

Slide shows

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Sakshi's road to bronze medal

Sakshi Malik's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us