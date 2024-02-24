MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WFI says wrestling trials for Asian Championships and Olympic qualifier will be held on March 10, 11

WFI president Sanjay Singh said the wrestlers placed in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be invited for the trials.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 20:56 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Some of the elite wrestlers are training abroad at present.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Some of the elite wrestlers are training abroad at present. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Some of the elite wrestlers are training abroad at present. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday announced the dates for the Asian championships and the Olympic qualifier to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in April.

As per the notification, the trials will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on March 10 and 11.

The medal winners of the two National championships, held by the WFI and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)-appointed ad-hoc committee at Pune and Jaipur respectively, are eligible to participate in the trials.

“In addition, all renowned wrestlers are also invited to participate in the above-mentioned trials,” said the notification.

ALSO READ: The many battles of Vinesh Phogat

WFI president Sanjay Singh said the wrestlers placed in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be invited for the trials. They include Aman Sehrawat and Ravi Dahiya (both 57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) among men and Antim Panghal and Vinesh Phogat (both 53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) among women. 

Vinesh and Anshu participated in the Jaipur Nationals earlier this month.

“We will send emails to all the TOPS wrestlers, including those who were part of the protest, inviting them to take part in the trials,” Singh told  Sportstar.

Some of the elite wrestlers are training abroad at present.

Before the United World Wrestling lifted WFI’s suspension, the ad-hoc committee had decided to conduct the trials at Sonepat and Patiala on the same dates. 

Related Topics

Wrestling Federation of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Meghana, Richa half-centuries help Royal Challengers Bangalore set Warriorz target of 158
    Team Sportstar
  2. WFI says wrestling trials for Asian Championships and Olympic qualifier will be held on March 10, 11
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Bashir’s exploits, under Nostradamus Stokes, leave India in tatters
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG play out a goalless draw to maintain top of the table excitement
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Indrajith steps up as Tamil Nadu asserts control against Saurashtra
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. WFI says wrestling trials for Asian Championships and Olympic qualifier will be held on March 10, 11
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Wrestling: Bajrang Punia urges UWW to reimpose suspension on WFI
    PTI
  3. Sakshi, Bajrang accuse WFI of using devious means to get suspension lifted, threaten fresh protest
    PTI
  4. WFI president Sanjay Singh: Ad-hoc committee holds no significance, we will conduct trials soon
    PTI
  5. Age-group wrestling nationals rescheduled for February 28 to March 5 in Patiala
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Meghana, Richa half-centuries help Royal Challengers Bangalore set Warriorz target of 158
    Team Sportstar
  2. WFI says wrestling trials for Asian Championships and Olympic qualifier will be held on March 10, 11
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Bashir’s exploits, under Nostradamus Stokes, leave India in tatters
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG play out a goalless draw to maintain top of the table excitement
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Indrajith steps up as Tamil Nadu asserts control against Saurashtra
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment