WFI says wrestling trials for Asian Championships and Olympic qualifier will be held on March 10, 11

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday announced the dates for the Asian championships and the Olympic qualifier to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in April.

As per the notification, the trials will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on March 10 and 11.

The medal winners of the two National championships, held by the WFI and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)-appointed ad-hoc committee at Pune and Jaipur respectively, are eligible to participate in the trials.

“In addition, all renowned wrestlers are also invited to participate in the above-mentioned trials,” said the notification.

WFI president Sanjay Singh said the wrestlers placed in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be invited for the trials. They include Aman Sehrawat and Ravi Dahiya (both 57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) among men and Antim Panghal and Vinesh Phogat (both 53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) among women.

Vinesh and Anshu participated in the Jaipur Nationals earlier this month.

“We will send emails to all the TOPS wrestlers, including those who were part of the protest, inviting them to take part in the trials,” Singh told Sportstar.

Some of the elite wrestlers are training abroad at present.

Before the United World Wrestling lifted WFI’s suspension, the ad-hoc committee had decided to conduct the trials at Sonepat and Patiala on the same dates.