Vinesh Phogat vows to ‘bounce back stronger’ after undergoing knee surgery in Mumbai

Phogat had got a direct entry for the Asiads, however, she suffered an injury during training on August 13 that ruled her out of the tournament where she bagged a gold medal in 2018.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 23:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Vinesh Phogat had a operation on her left knee.
FILE PHOTO: India's Vinesh Phogat had a operation on her left knee. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Vinesh Phogat had a operation on her left knee. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who had to pull out of the forthcoming Asian Games 2022 due to knee injury underwent a surgery in Mumbai on Thursday.

Phogat, 28, had got a direct entry for the Asiads, however, she suffered an injury during training on Sunday that ruled her out of the tournament where she bagged a gold medal in 2018.

Phogat posted a picture on social media with her doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala, who operated her left knee.

“Whenever I have fallen, you have stood by my side against all odds. Just like my faith in god, my faith in you is beyond measurable. Today I look at you as not just my doctor but someone I look up to for life-advice,” she wrote.

“Every conversation with you gives me confidence, hopefulness and clarity. I thank you with everything sir. I’m sure we will bounce back stronger than before and look back at this period as a small stepping stone to what waits ahead,” she added.

