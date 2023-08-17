Vinesh Phogat vows to ‘bounce back stronger’ after undergoing knee surgery in Mumbai

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who had to pull out of the forthcoming Asian Games 2022 due to knee injury underwent a surgery in Mumbai on Thursday.

Phogat, 28, had got a direct entry for the Asiads, however, she suffered an injury during training on Sunday that ruled her out of the tournament where she bagged a gold medal in 2018.

Phogat posted a picture on social media with her doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala, who operated her left knee.

“Whenever I have fallen, you have stood by my side against all odds. Just like my faith in god, my faith in you is beyond measurable. Today I look at you as not just my doctor but someone I look up to for life-advice,” she wrote.

“Every conversation with you gives me confidence, hopefulness and clarity. I thank you with everything sir. I’m sure we will bounce back stronger than before and look back at this period as a small stepping stone to what waits ahead,” she added.