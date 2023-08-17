MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Antim Panghal advances to final in U20 World Championship, two more Indians in title contention

Panghal lost just two points en route the final, annihilating her first round opponent in mere 68 seconds before winning the next two bouts by technical superiority.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 21:27 IST , AMMAN - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Wrestler Antim Panghal after her gold medal at the U-20 World Championships, in Sofia in 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Wrestler Antim Panghal after her gold medal at the U-20 World Championships, in Sofia in 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Wrestler Antim Panghal after her gold medal at the U-20 World Championships, in Sofia in 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Unprecedented success followed India at the Wrestling U20 World Championships on Thursday with three grapplers, including fast-rising Antim Panghal, storming into gold medal bouts while Harshita will fight for bronze.

Defending champion Panghal, who hit the headlines for challenging Vinesh Phogat for the Asian Games trials but lost her petition, put up a dominating show to win her three bouts with ease.

For the first time, four Indian woman wrestlers have reached the gold medal bouts at the World Championships as Savita (62kg) and Antim Kundu (65kg) also stayed unbeaten on Thursday.

Priya had reached the 76kg final on Wednesday and will fight for gold later in the evening while Harshita will fight for bronze in 72kg after losing her semifinal.

Panghal lost just two points en route the final, annihilating her first round opponent from Poland Nikola Monika Wisniewska in mere 68 seconds and followed that up with technical superiority win over China’s Xuejing Liang.

In the semifinals, the wrestler from Hisar district of Haryana outplayed Russia’s Polina Lukina, again winning by technical superiority, not losing a single point.

Another Antim was putting the mat on fire in 65kg competition. She was Antim Kundu from Titoli village in Rohtak District as she too put up a dominating show to secure a place in the gold medal bout.

Using her tremendous power, she overpowered Russia’s Ekaterina Koshkina in the semifinal, winning 7-5.

Before that, the wrestler coached by Kuldeep Kadian, beat Romania’s Maria Magdalena Pantiru 7-2 and pinned Poland’s Alicja Nowosad.

In the 62kg category, U17 World Champion Savita produced inspiring stuff, winning all three bouts ‘by fall’, including one against formidable Japanese Suzu Sasaki. She had begun with an easy win over Serbia’s Dunja Lukic.

In the semifinal she pinned French rival Iris Mathilde Thiebaux.

Harshita also reached the 72kg semifinals but got pinned by Turkey’s Bukrenaz Sert and will now fight for bronze.

Reena was the only Indian wrestler in action who lost early. Competing in 57kg category, she lost her opening round to Ukraine’s Alina Filipovych.

Reena will get a chance to reach medal round through the repechage route as Alina has reached the final.

Related stories

Related Topics

Antim Panghal /

UWW /

Vinesh Phogat /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Antim Panghal advances to final in U20 World Championship, two more Indians in title contention
    PTI
  2. Ashley’s second-half strike hands Jamshedpur 1-0 win over Indian Navy in Durand Cup 2023
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Desinghu makes big splash, creates junior national record in 100m freestyle
    PTI
  4. Gokulam Kerala women’s team extends contract with coach Andrews until 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIV adding trade deadline, transfer window for ‘24 season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Antim Panghal advances to final in U20 World Championship, two more Indians in title contention
    PTI
  2. Brij Bhushan Singh camp moves Supreme Court, challenges stay on WFI elections
    Team Sportstar
  3. Junior World Wrestling Championship: Mohit is the newest Indian U20 World Champion wrestler; Priya into finals
    PTI
  4. Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, Antim Panghal to travel as reserve
    PTI
  5. Asian C’ships 2021 bronze medallist wrestler Seema Bisla handed one-year ban for whereabouts failure
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Antim Panghal advances to final in U20 World Championship, two more Indians in title contention
    PTI
  2. Ashley’s second-half strike hands Jamshedpur 1-0 win over Indian Navy in Durand Cup 2023
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Desinghu makes big splash, creates junior national record in 100m freestyle
    PTI
  4. Gokulam Kerala women’s team extends contract with coach Andrews until 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIV adding trade deadline, transfer window for ‘24 season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment