Wrestling federation of India cancels annual general meeting following orders from Centre

Late on Saturday night, the Ministry had issued an order asking the WFI to stop its activities and cancel the National ranking tournament at Gonda.

Team Sportstar
22 January, 2023 21:50 IST
The Centre-appointed Oversight Committee has suspended all activities of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) led by president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Following the Union Sports Ministry’s direction to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to suspend all its activities immediately until the Oversight Committee is formally appointed and takes over day-to-day functioning of the federation, the WFI called off its general body and executive body meetings scheduled at Gonda on Sunday.

Late on Saturday night, the Ministry had issued an order asking the WFI to stop its activities and cancel the National ranking tournament at Gonda. It also suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar to ensure proper functioning of the WFI.

“We are obeying the Government orders. We had to call off the meetings scheduled today because of the Ministry’s order to put all activities on hold,” WFI secretary general V.N. Prasood said.

“We have to wait until the Oversight Committee finishes its work in four weeks.”

The committee will investigate various allegations, including charges of sexual harassment of some woman athletes, slapped by some prominent wrestlers.

