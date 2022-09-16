Sagar Jaglan (74kg) secured a place in the repechage round, while Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and the promising Naveen Malik (70kg) missed out on medals in the World wrestling championships in Belgrade on Friday.

World under-20 bronze medallist Jaglan defeated Israel’s Mitchell Finesilver 15-4 and Mexico’s Diego Zarco 13-2 before being pinned by three-time World champion and Olympic bronze medallist Kyle Dake of the USA in the quarterfinals.

As Dake moved into the final, Jaglan stayed in the hunt for a bronze medal.

Three-time Asian champion Ravi’s journey ended prematurely as the ace wrestler, who beat Romanian Razvan Kovacs 10-0, lost to former World junior champion and last year’s Olympic qualification tournament champion Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev 10-0 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Ravi, who had got a Worlds bronze medal in 2019, exited from the medal race with old rival Abdullaev’s loss in the quarterfinals.

Naveen beat Asian bronze medallist Syrbaz Talgat 11-3 and gained because of Uzbek Ilyas Bekbulatov’s forfeiture in repechage rounds. A Commonwealth Games champion in 74kg, Naveen lost to Worlds and Asian silver-medallist Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan 4-1 in the bronze medal.

Vicky (92kg) suffered a 4-3 defeat to Poland’s Radoslaw Marcinkiewicz in the first round.