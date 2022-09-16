India

Indian Football team announces probables squad for Vietnam friendly; Sunil Chhetri to lead attack

Team Sportstar
16 September, 2022 19:41 IST
The friendlies will be good practice for the squad as the Blue Tigers gear up for the AFC Asian Cup scheduled next year.

The friendlies will be good practice for the squad as the Blue Tigers gear up for the AFC Asian Cup scheduled next year.

The Indian Football team announced a list of 24 members for the friendly against Vietnam, set to take place later this month.

Sunil Chhetri, India’s highest goal scorer will lead the attack, alongside Jamshedpur FC striker Ishan Pandita. Igor Stimac’s side will play two friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam on September 24 and 27 respectively.

The friendlies will be good practice for the squad as the Blue Tigers gear up for the AFC Asian Cup scheduled next year. This is the first time India has qualified for back to back Asian Cups and will look to get on with the form that it has carried throughout the qualifiers.

In the third round of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, India beat Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong as Sunil Chhetri showed his magic with the feet, scoring a stunning free kick goal against Afghanistan.

Team India Squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem and Amrinder Singh.
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Narender.
Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohd, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Pratap Singh.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri and Ishan Pandita.

