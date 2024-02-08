MagazineBuy Print

Mohammed Shami wins Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

The highlight of Shami’s year came during the 2023 ODI World Cup where ended as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps in seven matches.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 20:20 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mohammed Shami receives the Sportstar of the Year award (Team Sports) from Sunil Gavaskar, former India cricketer and jury chairperson, and Sam Balsara, chairman of Madison World.
Mohammed Shami receives the Sportstar of the Year award (Team Sports) from Sunil Gavaskar, former India cricketer and jury chairperson, and Sam Balsara, chairman of Madison World. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mohammed Shami receives the Sportstar of the Year award (Team Sports) from Sunil Gavaskar, former India cricketer and jury chairperson, and Sam Balsara, chairman of Madison World. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Mohammed Shami won the Sporstar Aces Award for Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday. Shami received the award at the hands of India’s batting great and chairman of the Sportstar Aces Awards jury, Sunil Gavaskar.

“I am from a place that has no facilities. The awards that I have received—luck, effort, family, friends, cricket—are all because of my passion. I am grateful for everything, even that person who has contributed 1 per cent to my success. You should not forget your goals. There are so many talented people who lack direction or facilities,” Shami said.

Shami lit up the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with his 24 scalps in seven matches, finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. His seven for 57 against New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai was the best ODI figures by an Indian. This was also the best spell in a World Cup knockout match.

Earlier in the year, Shami took 13 wickets in four Tests against Australia to help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

