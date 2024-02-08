Mohammed Shami wins Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Mohammed Shami won the Sporstar Aces Award for Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday. Shami received the award at the hands of India’s batting great and chairman of the Sportstar Aces Awards jury, Sunil Gavaskar.

“I am from a place that has no facilities. The awards that I have received—luck, effort, family, friends, cricket—are all because of my passion. I am grateful for everything, even that person who has contributed 1 per cent to my success. You should not forget your goals. There are so many talented people who lack direction or facilities,” Shami said.

Shami lit up the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with his 24 scalps in seven matches, finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. His seven for 57 against New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai was the best ODI figures by an Indian. This was also the best spell in a World Cup knockout match.

😲 Mohammed Shami - 7/57

👑 Virat Kohli - 117

💥 Shreyas Iyer - 105



India are through to their first men's Cricket World Cup final in 12 years 🎉



Read the full match report 📝⬇️#CWC23#INDvNZhttps://t.co/V1cfxO0OsG — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 15, 2023

Earlier in the year, Shami took 13 wickets in four Tests against Australia to help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The event is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, Ramaiah University. The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM, PSG, Signpost, Digital OOH Partner, NDTV, Broadcast Partner, WordsWork, PR Partner and Dailyhunt, Online Streaming Partner.