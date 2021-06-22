Archery World Cup: Indian women's recurve team finishes second in qualification

Indian recurve women archers Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat earned second and fifth ranks respectively in the qualification round of the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Paris on Tuesday.

Their good ranking helped Deepika, who gathered 674 points to be behind Mexican Alejandra Valencia (680), and Ankita (664) get bye in the first two rounds and reach the third round of the elimination phase.

READ: Indian archers hope for fresh start after Olympic qualification debacle

Komalika Bari (648, 19) and Madhu Vedwan (632, 46) have been drawn against Elin Kattstrom of Sweden and Catalina Gnoriega of the USA respectively in the first round.

The Indian women’s team collected 1986 to come second behind Mexico (2000). India, which got a first round bye, will start the elimination phase from the second round.