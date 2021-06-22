More Sports Archery Archery Archery World Cup: Indian women's recurve team finishes second in qualification Indian recurve women archers Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat earned second and fifth ranks respectively in the qualification round of the Archery World Cup Stage-3. Team Sportstar Kolkata 22 June, 2021 19:52 IST File picture of Deepika Kumari. - Biswaranjan Rout Team Sportstar Kolkata 22 June, 2021 19:52 IST Indian recurve women archers Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat earned second and fifth ranks respectively in the qualification round of the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Paris on Tuesday.Their good ranking helped Deepika, who gathered 674 points to be behind Mexican Alejandra Valencia (680), and Ankita (664) get bye in the first two rounds and reach the third round of the elimination phase.READ: Indian archers hope for fresh start after Olympic qualification debacleKomalika Bari (648, 19) and Madhu Vedwan (632, 46) have been drawn against Elin Kattstrom of Sweden and Catalina Gnoriega of the USA respectively in the first round.The Indian women’s team collected 1986 to come second behind Mexico (2000). India, which got a first round bye, will start the elimination phase from the second round. Read more stories on Archery. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :