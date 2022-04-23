Archery World Cup stage 1: India claims gold, defeats France in men's finals

Indian men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini have bagged the top spot at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya by defeating France in the men's final.

Later, India's mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Muskan Kirar lost to the Croatian duo Amanda Mlinaric and Domagoj Buden in the bronze medal match 156-157.

More to follow...