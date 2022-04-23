More Sports Archery Archery Archery World Cup stage 1: India claims gold, defeats France in men's finals Indian men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini have bagged the top spot at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya by defeating France in the men's final. Team Sportstar 23 April, 2022 13:52 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Later today, India will take on Croatia in the compound archery mixed team bronze medal playoff. - Biswaranjan Rout Team Sportstar 23 April, 2022 13:52 IST Indian men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini have bagged the top spot at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya by defeating France in the men's final.Later, India's mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Muskan Kirar lost to the Croatian duo Amanda Mlinaric and Domagoj Buden in the bronze medal match 156-157.More to follow...Final Score:Men's compound team finals: India 232-230 FranceMixed team bronze medal match: India 156-157 Croatia Read more stories on Archery. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :