World Youth Archery Championships: India makes clean sweep of compound cadet team titles

Indian compound cadet archers made a clean sweep of team titles in the World youth archery championships in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday.

Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined to take the women’s team gold by registering a comprehensive 228-216 win over Turkey.

Priya and Kushal Dalal joined hands to help India beat the USA 155-152 and pocket the mixed team crown.

The Indian men’s team, comprising Kushal, Sahil Chaudhary and Mihir Nitin Apar, defeated the USA 233-231 for another title.

Apart from three team gold medals, Priya and Parneet claimed a silver and a bronze medal respectively in the women’s individual event. Priya became the first Indian archer to win three medals in a World youth event.

India's previous best performance came in the 2006 edition in Mexico where its archers bagged five medals, including one gold.

Indian archers will also feature in recurve medal matches on Sunday.