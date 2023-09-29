MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap wins silver in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Swapnil Kusale finishes fourth

Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Singh won silver, while Swapnil Sunil Kusale finished fourth in the men’s 50m rifle 3-Positions individual event.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 12:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the finals of men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.
Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the finals of men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the finals of men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. | Photo Credit: PTI

Aishwary Pratap Singh won silver, while Swapnil Sunil Kusale finished fourth in the men’s 50m rifle 3-Positions individual event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Friday.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 LIVE ACTION SEPTEMBER 29

Swapnil, who had been leading throughout the finals and was on track for gold, made a costly error by shooting 7.6 in the first single-standing elimination shot and fell from first to fourth place in a single shot.

The 28-year-old Maharashtra shooter recorded 10.5 and 10.1 in the following shots, but it was too little too late, as he had to settle for a non-podium finish.

In contrary, Aishwary got off to a horrendous start, recording two sub-10s and an 8.6 in series 1 of kneeling position.

Aishwary, a trainee at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy, made a comeback in series 2 with a set of high 10s to collect 52.0 points.

AS IT HAPPENED | SHOOTING ASIAN GAMES HIGHLIGHTS

Aishwary made gradual progress as the final went on to finish second with an impressive score of 459.7 behind China’s Linshu Du 460.6.

The 22-year-old bagged his fourth medal at the Hangzhou 2022.

Earlier, Aishwary and Swapnil alongside Akhil Sheoran, clinched gold in the team event, shattering the current world record to give India its seventh gold at this Asian Games.

